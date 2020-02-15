Preventing sale of drugs a challenge, says Udupi SP

Udupi Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhana said on Friday that the big challenge before the Police Department was preventing the sale of drugs and checking fake news being spread on social media.

He was speaking at an Open House programme organised by the District Police and Madhav Kripa School on the school premises, here.

Mr. Vishnuvardhana said that investigating the sale of drugs was a big challenge.

The consumption of drugs was creating a lot of problems.