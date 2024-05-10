President’s Award of Merit given to G.G. Laxman Prabhu

Eminent urologist G.G. Laxman Prabhu was posthumously given President’s Award of Merit by the President Draupadi Murmu during the 22nd convocation of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences in Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday. The award was received by Dr. Prabhu’s wife Kavita Prabhu.

Dr. Prabhu served as the head of the Urology Department of Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru. He earned a name for performing many complex surgeries.

As Secretary of Urological Society of India, Dr. Prabhu participated in many national and international conferences and presented a number of research papers. He passed away following a brief illness on November 17, 2023.