HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prepare DPR for K-Shore Blue Pack Project to contain marine plastic waste menace, Eshwar Khandre tells officials

The Rs. 840 crore World-Bank aided project seeks to make the Arabian Sea along Karnataka coast plastic waste-free

August 09, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology Eshwar B. Khandre on Tuesday directed officials of the Environment Department to get a detailed project prepared for the implementation of the World Bank-aided Karnataka Shore Blue Pack Project to make the sea plastic waste-free.

The Minister was speaking after interacting with a World Bank delegation led by senior environmental economist of the bank Pablo Benitez Ponce at Bengaluru.

Mr. Ponce works for the environment and natural resources global practice in the bank.

Expressing shock over the fact that about 50 tonnes of plastic waste get accumulated along the 317 km shoreline of Karnataka, Mr. Khandre noted that the waste poses severe threat to marine life in general and turtles that come to the coast to lay eggs in particular.

Mr. Khandre said the need to contain marine plastic menace was more pronounced than ever in the backdrop of plastic waste threatening the existence of almost all living beings and natural bodies. The project could help reduce the impact of plastic waste menace in Karnataka coast, he said.

Members in the delegation told the Minister that the fishers in the coast could clear the plastic waste when they were off from fishing activities. Plastic waste collection might fetch them more income to income from fishing activities, they felt.

The Blue Pack Project would be implemented at an estimated cost of ₹840 crore, of which 70% comes from the World Bank as loan the balance to be borne by the State government, the delegation said. The Niti Ayog and Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change have supported the Primary Project Report, they said.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Development) Brijesh Kumar Dikshit, Principal Secretary to Government (Environment and Ecology), Vijay Mohan Raj and others were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.