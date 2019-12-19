Prepare blueprint for construction of marina at Padukere, says DC

G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, on Tuesday directed officers to prepare a blueprint for the construction of a marina at Padukere beach in Udupi district.

According to a press release issued by the Department of Information here on Wednesday, chairing a meeting on Marina Project Implementation at the District Offices Complex, Mr. Jagadeesha said Padukere beach was tailor-made for the construction of marina.

A marina is a specially designed harbour for yachts and small boats. It offers supplies, repair and other facilities. Presently, there is a marina at Kochi in Kerala. Padukere beach had a 3 km backwater area and there were some islands close to it, which made it an ideal location for a marina, he said.

If a marina was constructed here, even luxury yachts from foreign countries could berth there. It would be possible to attract international tourists. This would also give a boost to tourism activities in the district, Mr. Jagadeesha said.

Nearly 4,000 vessels sailed through the Arabian Sea. There was a shortage of spaces for these vessels to berth. If a marina came up at Padukere, it would also provide a place for them to anchor, he said.

The marina, which was planned to be constructed for commercial purposes, could earn crores from the government. It would also generate employment for people at Malpe-Padukere and surrounding areas, Mr. Jagadeesha said.

When the officers at the meeting said that a floating bridge, hotel, restaurant, and homes could be constructed at the marina and this too would provide revenue, he told them to prepare a detailed report so that the advantages of this proposal could be explained to the Department of Tourism.