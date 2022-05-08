Precautionary dose available for frontline workers in Udupi

In Udupi district, precautionary doses for frontline workers, health workers and those aged above 60 will be available at AYUSH Hospital, District Government Hospital premises, Ajjarkadu; Urban Primary Health Centres in Manipal and Bannanje; Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Mother and Child Hospital; Primary Health Centres in Udupi and Malpe; FPAI Centre in Kukkikatte; Taluk Hospitals Kundapura and Karkala.

Vaccine doses will be available between 9 a.m .and 4.30 p.m. and it will be given only to those who have completed 39 weeks since the administration of their second dose.

Precautionary doses for others aged more than 18 will be available at private hospitals on payment of a price fixed by the Government.

Free Covaxin doses for those aged between 15 and 18 will be available at the AYUSH Hospital and Taluk hospitals in Kundapur and Karkala. Free Carbevax vaccine doses for those aged between 12 and 14 will be available at taluk hospitals in Karkala and Kundapur, said Udupi District Health and Family Welfare Officer in a press release.