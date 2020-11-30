Pramod Madhwaraj stays away from convention

Congress leader and former Minister in-charge of Udupi Pramod Madhwaraj was conspicuous by his absence at the convention of the party attended by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar in Udupi on Sunday.
The supporters of Mr. Madhwaraj had planned for a silent protest under a shamiyana erected at the venue of the convention. But they dropped the plan in the last moment and participated in the convention after the party leaders assured them of listening to their grievances. A visibly upset Mr. Shivakumar, while addressing the gathering, said that the party will not heed to any blackmail tactics. The workers and leaders should maintain discipline.
“None should complain against each other. I will not listen to the squealing,” Mr. Shivakumar said.
The KPCC president said that if anybody wants to leave the party, the Congress will send them out honourably.
The Congress leader mentioned that there is no party MLAs in Udupi district now.
