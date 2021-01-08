Poultry from Kerala barred

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of H5N8 avian influenza, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has issued a notification barring transportation of poultry from Kerala into Dakshina Kannada.
In a notification issued on Wednesday, Dr. Rajendra said that vehicles taking poultry from Dakshina Kannada to Kerala should be disinfected while re-entering the district after offloading material there.
Asking poultry farm managements to be vigilant, Dr. Rajendra said that the managers should ensure cleanliness of their premises. People should keep a close watch on birds in the sanctuary and also at water bodies. Veterinarians should regularly visit poultry farms in their areas.
In case of unnatural deaths of chicken and other birds, people should immediately report them to veterinary officials. The departments of Health and Family Welfare and Animal Husbandry have taken precautionary measures and there was no need for people to panic, he said.
Sample sent
The carcass of a crow suspected to have been infected by H5N8 avian influenza has been sent for tests at the South Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (SRDDL) of the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals in Hebbal, Bengaluru.
According to sources, this crow was among the four found dead at Manjanady, which borders Kasaragod district of Kerala, on Wednesday.
