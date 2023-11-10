HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Post offices issue digital life certificate

November 10, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) of the Department of Post is providing digital life certificate (DLC) service for State government pensioners and other pensioners.

In a press release, the Postal Department said pensioners can come to the nearest post office with Aadhaar card, mobile phone, PPO number and pensioner bank account passbook for issuance of DLC.

Pensioners can avail the service at their doorsteps for which service charge of ₹70 has to be given to the postman.

The Postal Department has signed a memorandum of understanding with Commissioner of Treasury, Karnataka government, to facilitate DLC services to pensioners/family pensioners of the State government.

The IPPB will provide DLC services to over 5.4 lakh State government pensioners/family pensioners during the mustering period between November 1 and 30, the release said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.