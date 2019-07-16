Police warn cattle thieves

A parade of cow thieves and those involved in illegal cattle transportation, who are Modus Operandi Bureau (MOB) sheeters, was held in Kundapur and Karkala in Udupi district.
A press release issued by the district police on Monday said that as many as 50 offenders were present in the parade at Kundapur.
As many as 32 offenders in Udupi sub-division were present at the parade held here, while 75 offenders coming under various police stations in Karkala sub-division were present at the parade in Karkala. The MOB sheeters were warned against participating in such acts and told that if they did so, they would be externed or charged under the Goonda Act.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor