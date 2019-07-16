Police warn cattle thieves

A parade of cow thieves and those involved in illegal cattle transportation, who are Modus Operandi Bureau (MOB) sheeters, was held in Kundapur and Karkala in Udupi district.

A press release issued by the district police on Monday said that as many as 50 offenders were present in the parade at Kundapur.

As many as 32 offenders in Udupi sub-division were present at the parade held here, while 75 offenders coming under various police stations in Karkala sub-division were present at the parade in Karkala. The MOB sheeters were warned against participating in such acts and told that if they did so, they would be externed or charged under the Goonda Act.