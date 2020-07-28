Mangaluru

Police secure man after life threat to officer

The Moodbidri Police on Tuesday registered a suo motu case in connection with an alleged life threat issued on social media to outgoing Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada Sindhu B. Rupesh.

The police have also secured a resident of a village near Bajpe, Ranjith, in this connection, a senior official in the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate said.

Ms. Rupesh, who is under orders of transfer, has not filed any complaint.

The accused had is said to have issued the life threat after the Deputy Commissioner stated that action will be taken against those taking the law into their own hands when they confronted those illegally transporting or are involved in slaughtering cattle in violation of the law.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2020 9:02:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/police-secure-man-after-life-threat-to-officer/article32214745.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY