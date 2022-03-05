Police officer on the way to work collapses, dies

A 37-year-old assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) working with the fingerprint bureau of Dakshina Kannada district police died after he collapsed on the way to work on Friday afternoon.

According to Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, the ASI, Thippanna Nagavva Madara, a native of Hosur Chippalkatti, Ramadurg in Belagavi district, was working with the bureau of the district police since six months.

While he was walking towards the district police headquarters at Pandeshwar, he suddenly collapsed near A.B. Shetty Circle. A city armed reserve head constable, Ramesh, who was nearby, rushed him to M.V. Shetty Hospital located closeby, got the first aid and later shifted him to KMC Hospital. However, he was dead by that time.

Mr. Thippanna had joined the fingerprint bureau as a constable in 2011. Before his posting to the Dakshina Kannada unit, he was working as a head constable in Bagalkot district, the Commissioner said. He is survived by his wife, Deepa, daughters six-year-old Niharika and three-and-a-half-year-old Anvitha, and one-and-a-half-year-old son Nishanth.