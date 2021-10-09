Police arrest two in connection with the Mangaluru gang rape of a teen

The 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five men on her way to school.

The Bantwal town police on Saturday have arrested two out of the five persons who allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl on Friday.

The Superintendent of Police of Dakshina Kannada, Rishikesh Sonawane, in an official announcement said that the FIR had named five accused and the search was on for the other three. He, however, did not disclose the names of the accused.

According to the information provided by the Bantwal government hospital to the police on Friday, the girl was admitted to the Government Lady Goschen Hospital in Mangaluru.

She told the doctors that a known person had picked her up in his car on Friday morning while she was on her way to school. The girl said that he, along with four others, raped her in a secluded place.

The Bantwal town police have registered a cases of gang rape under the Indian Penal Code and also under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act.