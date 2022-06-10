Police arrest two, crack 12 two-wheeler theft cases

The accused were caught near Vaddarse village in Udupi district

A special team of the Udupi District Police are on Thursday said to have cracked 12 inter-district two-wheeler theft cases with the arrest of two people from Raichur and Bagalkot districts. The police have recovered nine two-wheelers valued at ₹4.5 lakh from the accused.

A communique from the police said that the special team led by Brahmavar Circle Inspector of Police Ananthapadmanabha and comprising Kota Sub-Inspector of Police Madhu, Probationary Sub-Inspectors Mahantesh and Punith, Assistant Sub-Inspector B. Ravi Kumar and personnel Raghavendra, Prasanna and Rajesh, was checking vehicles in Kota Police limits.

The team found a motorcycle without its registration plate near the railway bridge at Vaddarse village and the two people on the motorcycle failed to furnish documents. Thereafter, the police arrested the two, Somashekhara (21), resident of Attigudda in Sindhanur taluk, Raichur district, and Shankaragouda (23), resident of Chikkeranaker, Hungund taluk, Bagalkot district.

During investigation, the police found that the two have been lifting two-wheelers from many places in Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere and Vijayanagar districts.

As many as 12 two-wheeler theft cases, seven from Udupi Town Police limits and one each case from Brahmavar, Shankaranarayana, Sringeri, Itagi and Davangere police limits, were cracked with the help of their information. The police later seized nine two-wheelers from the accused.

Udupi Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhana has lauded the work carried out by the personnel.