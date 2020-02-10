Mangaluru

Police arrest three, seize narcotic substance

In a joint operation, the City Crime Branch and the Economic and Narcotic Station Police have arrested three persons on the charge of trafficking in narcotic substance MDMA (Methylene dioxy methamphetamine) from Mumbai and making an attempt to sell it here.

They were arrested during a vehicle check on Udupi-Mangaluru National Highway at Mulky, a release said here on Sunday.

The release gave the names of the arrested as Mohammed Sharief Siddique (40) from Chokkabettu, Mohammed Shafi (33) from Katipalla and Mohammed Anas (27) from Katipalla.

The MDMA seized was valued at ₹ 87,560. The police also seized the car and three mobile phones from them.

