Plan to get Blue Flag certification for Tannirbavi and Idya beaches

Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada K.V. Rajendra has said that the district administration has sent a proposal to the government to develop Tannirbavi and Idya beaches to get the coveted eco-label (certification) Blue Flag from the international agency Foundation for Environment Education, Denmark.

Speaking at a meet-the-press organised by the Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists at the Patrika Bhavan here, Dr. Rajendra said that a 1-km stretch of each of the two beaches will be developed to get the certification.

According to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, a Blue Flag beach is an eco-tourism model to provide tourists clean and hygienic bathing water, facilities/amenities, safe and healthy environment and sustainable development of the area. The certification is awarded by the Denmark-based agency based on 33 stringent criteria in four major heads — environmental education and information, bathing water quality, environment management and conservation, and safety and services on the beaches.

He said that the government has released ₹5 crore to develop Sasihitlu and Hejmady beaches but there are issues of sea erosion which will have to be addressed first before taking up the development works. Plans are being made to tackle this.

The Deputy Commissioner said that there is a plan to open government surfing schools at Sasihitlu and Tannirbavi beaches.

To a question on the maintenance of Panambur beach, he said that a meeting will be held with potential bidders in a week. There is a plan to build temporary uniform shops, a watch tower, a cloak room and changing rooms; introduce water sports; deploy guards for safety; and focus on cleanliness and maintenance of the beach.

Dr. Rajendra said that Opus Laguna Golf and Resorts Pvt. Ltd. had won the bid in 2007-08 to develop a golf course and an international convention centre on 130 acres in Bengre. It has now obtained the coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearance for the project. When the project comes up, about 800 local people will get employment. There are some issues related to encroachment of land in Tota Bengre and Kasba bengre which will be addressed through fencing.