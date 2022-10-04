Video | Tiger dance competition in Mangaluru highlights

‘Kudlada Pili Parba 2022’, a unique ‘pili vesha’ (tiger dance) competition was organised as part of Mangaluru Dasara celebrations at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru

‘Kudlada Pili Parba 2022’, a unique ‘pili vesha’ (tiger dance) competition was organised as part of Mangaluru Dasara 2022 celebrations, by the Kudla Samskritika Prathistana, at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru on October 2.

More than 300 person from 12 teams participated in this competition, which was watched by thousands of spectators.

Each team had 20 minutes to showcase their skills in all facets of the customary Tulunadu pili vesha, featuring body art, choreography, demonstration, and the ability to lift an ari mudi, a round sack of rice that weighs 40 kg, with their teeth.