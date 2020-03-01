Pilikula zoo welcomes striped hyenas, black swans and gaurs

A pair of stripped hyenas, a pair of Indian gaurs, and four black swans have been added as attractions at Pilikula Biological Park here.
They have been brought to the park from Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru under an animal exchange programme, according to H. Jayaprakash Bhandary, director of the park.
The striped hyenas are one and a half years old and the gaurs are of one year old, he said in a release. The black swans have been displayed for the visitors now. The hyenas will be displayed in a few days, while the gaurs will be displayed after a week, as they need some time to adjust to the new atmosphere, Mr. Bhandary said. In exchange, the park has given two royal Bengal tigers, both three years old, to Mysuru zoo. The tigers were born under captivity at Pilikula park. In addition, four king cobras and two lesser whistling teals have also been sent to Mysuru, he said.
