Kulur old bridge to be closed from today

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Sindhu B. Rupesh has ordered closure of Kulur old bridge on NH 66 on the outskirts of the city for vehicular traffic with effect from Monday to facilitate its repair work as sought by the National Highways Authority of India.

Consequently, the new bridge that presently carries one-way traffic — vehicles from Mangaluru towards Udupi — would be made to carry vehicles from both directions. However, very heavy vehicles, including containers, bullet tankers, cranes, trailer trucks, from Udupi towards Mangaluru are prohibited from plying on the new bridge and only light motor vehicles, regular passenger buses and goods vehicles up to two-axles (six-wheels) would be allowed, she said.

NHAI had sought the District Magistrate’s permission to close the bridge for vehicular traffic as it has become dilapidated. The bridge has to be closed till it is restored, NHAI said and informed the DC that it has hired J.S. Arad Construction Pvt. Ltd. for repairs.

Diversion

Ms. Rupesh said very heavy vehicles from Udupi towards Bengaluru may move via Padubidri and Karkala while those bound to Mangaluru may ply via Mulki/Haleyangadi-Kinnigol i-Bajpe-Surathkal.

She also directed NHAI to erect road median/cones on the new bridge and direction boards at Mulki, Moodbidri, Haleyangadi, Panambur etc., for the information of drivers. NHAI should also complete the ongoing road relaying work near KIOCL junction and provide sufficient illumination at the junction as well as on the new bridge, she said.

NHAI Project Director Shishu Mohan told The Hindu the repair and strengthening work should not take more than 15-20 days. Its pillars are strong enough, he said adding the repair work involves replacement of expansion joints and bearings between the pillars and girders and such other minor works.

Work has already commenced beneath the bridge, he added.