Petitioners in hijab row seek postponement of practical exam

Many students, including Muslim girls, have already attended practical exam, says Deputy Director

Many students, including Muslim girls, have already attended practical exam, says Deputy Director

The six Muslim students of Government Pre University College for Girls in Udupi, who have moved the High Court of Karnataka in the hijab row, on Wednesday asked PU Department to postpone the II PU practical examination and hold it after the completion of hearing in court.

Talking to reporters in Udupi, Almas, one of the students of the college, said that they have not prepared for the practical examination that will commence in their college on Monday.

“Our portions are not yet completed. We cannot prepare for the practical examination in our houses as there are no instruments. We have requested the department to hold practical exam after the High Court delivers the judgment in their writ petition. We have sought only postponement of practical exam and not theory exam,” Ms. Almas said.

Aliya Assadi, another petitioner, asked media persons to respect privacy and not intrude into their personal life. Her friend, Hajra Shifa, has been mentally disturbed after reports came of assault on her brother Saif and also, of stone-throwing at their hotel in Malpe on Monday.

“Reporters are entering our houses and airing visuals without our permission. This is disturbing us a lot,” Ms. Assadi said and added that they are receiving threat calls as their phone numbers and postal addresses have been made public.

Ms. Assadi said that many Muslim girls are facing humiliation and are unable to attend classes in colleges across the State. “We are hoping for a judgment in our favour,” she said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of PU Department Maruti, who received a memorandum from the six students, said that the request of the students has been forwarded to the PU Board. “We will act as per the directions of the Board,” he said.

Mr. Maruti said that many students, including Muslim girls, have already attended practical exam that commenced in colleges in Udupi on Friday last. Only a few Muslim girls have abstained from attending practical examination in some colleges in the district, he added.