People opposing cremation ofCOVID-19 dead cautioned

Deputy Commissioner of Udupi G. Jagadeesha said on Friday that the government will take legal action against people opposing the cremation of those dying of COVID-19.

In a release, he said that instances of people opposing the cremation of patients who died of COVID-19 have been reported. It is not a good development, he added.

People need not be apprehensive as the last rites were being carried out as per government protocol. Such deceased should be cremated with respect, he said.

He reminded people of the fact that the number of COVID-19 patients is increasing and so was the related deaths.

