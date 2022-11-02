People looking for a change, says AICC secretary

All-India Congress Committee in-charge for Mysuru Division of Karnataka Roji John interacts with Youth Congress workers in Udupi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

All-India Congress Committee secretary and in-charge of Mysuru Division Roji John on Wednesday claimed that the Congress will come to power in the forthcoming elections to Legislative Assembly as people were looking for a change.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi, Mr. John, an MLA representing Angamaly in Kerala, said Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has infused fresh energy among Congress workers, which should also aid the party ascending to power in Karnataka.

As far as Udupi district was concerned, the Party would field strong candidates and win all the five constituencies, he said. Party workers were eager to witness the impact of Mr. Gandhi’s padayatra in Karnataka.

Mr. John said good number of Congress workers from Udupi district would attend the felicitation programme of newly elected AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on November 6.