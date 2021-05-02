People have reposed faith in the BJP, says Kateel

State president of the BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Sunday that the by-election results in the State have proved that the people are in favour of the BJP.

The BJP winning the by-polls to the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency and the Basavakalyan Assembly segment has showed that people have reposed their faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Mr. Kateel said that people have recognised the development activities of the government by making the party win in two of the three constituencies. It will only help strengthen the party further in the State.

The party has made good progress in Assam, Puducherry and West Bengal Assembly elections.

People have rejected the Congress in five States which went to the polls in the country, he said.