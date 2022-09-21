Pejawar seer condemns bid to impose fine on Dalit family in Malur

Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha says no religious text prescribes levying fine or ostracisation for such acts

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji condemned the reported attempt to slap ₹60,000 fine on a Dalit boy’s family in Malur taluk of Kolar district and urged the government to initiate stringent action against the culprits.

He was perturbed by the incident that has been reported, the Swamiji said in a statement in Udupi on Wednesday.

He added that no religious text will accept such practice. The fair, in which the Dalit boy reportedly touched the deity/ its holy stick, was for all villagers, he said and noted that the Dharma Granthas did not prescribe ostracisation or levying fine for such acts.

Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said that Hindu religious heads as well as organisations have been creating awareness against such menaces. Yet such incidents happen, he regretted. Therefore, it will not be enough to bring to book the culprits but there is a need for massive awareness campaign against such social evils, the swamiji advocated.

Such acts are not acceptable either for society or for religion and hence, no one should practice them, he said.

During the procession of Bhutamma deity at Ullerahalli village in Malur taluk on September 8, the Dalit boy reportedly picked up the holy stick of the deity that fell on the ground. The incident came to light when some villagers asked the family to pay ₹60,000 fine to cleanse the temple.

NIA investigation

Reacting to National Investigation Agency (NIA) arresting two terror suspects in Shivamogga, Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said that he was worried over reports of terrorist activities in Shivamogga region. There are reports of similar activities in Dakshina Kannada-Udupi regions too. The NIA should undertake an extensive investigation of the alleged terror network in the region, the swamiji said.

Demanding combing-like operation to fish out terror elements, Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said that acts of terror disturb peace in society. Without giving any communal colour, such acts should be nipped in the bud, he demanded.