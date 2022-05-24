Pattanaje Fair in Dharmasthala
Pattanaje Fair was celebrated at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala on Tuesday night.
Pattanaje signifies the last day of the festival season. Now, there will be no chariot festivals, ranga puje and other utsvas at the Manjunatha Swamy Temple till this Deepavali. All festivals will be celebrated after Deepavali.
The more-than-a-century old Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Krupaposhitha Yakshagana Mandali will wind up its daily Yakshagana performance and daily tour by performing for three days in a row in Dharmasthala from Wednesday. The mela will resume its daily tour and daily performance after Deepavali.
