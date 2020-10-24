Mangaluru

Passenger arrested, gold seized

The gold that was seized from a passenger at the airport in Mangaluru.  

Customs sleuths arrested a passenger at the international airport here on Tuesday and seized 531 grams of gold valued at ₹ 27.36 lakh from him. The passenger was said to be carrying it illegally.

According to Customs officials, the passenger was checked soon after he arrived at the airport by an Air India Express flight from Dubai. The sleuths found gold in powder form on the person of the passenger.

