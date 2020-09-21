Parish Priest passes away

Edwin Cyril Mascarenhas (57), priest of Mariashram (Talapady) Parish, died following a brief illness on Sunday.
According to a release from the Mangaluru Diocese, Fr. Mascarenhas was ordained as priest on May 7, 1991. He served as the Assistant Parish Priest at Shirva, Omzoor and Bendure.
Apart from the Mariashram Parish, he served as parish priest at Petri and Anegudde. He was headmaster of St. Joseph School in Bidar.
He served as principal of St. Joseph Pre University College in Bidar, St. Antony College in Naravi in Belthangady and St. Sebastian PU and Degree College in Permannur, Thokkottu.
The last rites were held at the St. Don Bosco Church Kelmbet, Bola, on Sunday, the release said.
