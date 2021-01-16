Mangaluru

Panambur goods shed to work 24 hours

The Palakkad Railway Division of Southern Railway on Friday said it has decided to facilitate round-the-clock functioning of Panambur Railway goods shed to allow loading to and unloading from covered wagons.

At present, 24-hour loading and unloading was in existence at the mechanised loading/unloading in open wagons, a release from the division said, adding the covered wagon loading/ unloading facility was functional between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. so far.

The idea behind facilitating round-the-clock loading and unloading activities for covered wagons was to speed up goods movement. The shed mainly handles coal and fertilizer and an average of 800 wagons were handled a month.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation here said Southern Railway has decided to augment three coaches on permanent basis on Train No. 06338/06337 Ernakulam Junction-Okha-Ernakulam Junction bi-Weekly Festival Special Express.

Train No. 06388 Ernakulam Junction-Okha bi-Weekly Festival Special has commenced services from January 15 while Train No. 06387 Okha-Ernakulam Junction bi-Weekly Festival Special would commence services from Saturday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2021 1:28:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/panambur-goods-shed-to-work-24-hours/article33584213.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY