Panambur goods shed to work 24 hours

The Palakkad Railway Division of Southern Railway on Friday said it has decided to facilitate round-the-clock functioning of Panambur Railway goods shed to allow loading to and unloading from covered wagons.

At present, 24-hour loading and unloading was in existence at the mechanised loading/unloading in open wagons, a release from the division said, adding the covered wagon loading/ unloading facility was functional between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. so far.

The idea behind facilitating round-the-clock loading and unloading activities for covered wagons was to speed up goods movement. The shed mainly handles coal and fertilizer and an average of 800 wagons were handled a month.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation here said Southern Railway has decided to augment three coaches on permanent basis on Train No. 06338/06337 Ernakulam Junction-Okha-Ernakulam Junction bi-Weekly Festival Special Express.

Train No. 06388 Ernakulam Junction-Okha bi-Weekly Festival Special has commenced services from January 15 while Train No. 06387 Okha-Ernakulam Junction bi-Weekly Festival Special would commence services from Saturday.