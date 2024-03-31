GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palakkad Division of Southern Railway achieves 100% electrification of its network

The project, which uses a 25 kV, 50Hz A.C. single-phase power, represents a major development in the railway infrastructure of the Palakkad Division

March 31, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Palakkad Division of Southern Railway achieved complete electrification of its network when SR’s Principal Chief Engineer A.K. Siddartha and other senior officials inspected the 65.12 broad gauge electrified single line between Shoranur Junction and Nilambur Road on Saturday, March 30 in Palakkad Division.

Palakkad Division of Southern Railway achieved complete electrification of its network when SR’s Principal Chief Engineer A.K. Siddartha and other senior officials inspected the 65.12 broad gauge electrified single line between Shoranur Junction and Nilambur Road on Saturday, March 30 in Palakkad Division. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Palakkad Division of Southern Railway which manages the Mangaluru Railway Region achieved complete electrification of its network after the 65.12 broad gauge electrified single line between Shoranur Junction and Nilambur Road was inspected by senior Railway officials on Saturday, March 30 in Palakkad Division.

An official release here said the project, which uses a 25 kV, 50Hz A.C. single-phase power, represents a major development in the railway infrastructure of the Palakkad Division. Southern Railway’s principal chief electrical engineer (PCEE), A.K. Siddhartha, together with the Railway Electrification Chief Project director Sameer Dighe, Additional Divisional Railway Manager S. Jayakrishanan, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer Sandeep Joseph, and other officials inspected the completed electrification work.

With the completion of this milestone, the Palakkad Division is 100% electrified, demonstrating the Indian Railway’s dedication to sustainable railway growth. Executed at an estimated cost of ₹70 crore, the project will benefit the whole Division in future railway development. The project consists of a new Traction Substation at Melattur along with three new Sub Sectioning and Paralleling posts.

In addition, the electrified section satisfies sustainable development objectives by lowering emissions and having a smaller environmental effect than diesel traction.

While the Mangaluru Railway Region of Southern Railway and the adjoining Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., network from Thokur are completely electrified, the stretch between Mangaluru Junction and Hassan under the South Western Railway is yet to be completely electrified. Electrification work from Mangaluru Junction to Kabakaputtur is complete and the SWR has recently conducted the inspection. Electrification work from Kabakaputtur to Subrahmanya Road is under progress while work on the Ghat section, Subrahmanya Road to Sakleshpur, is being taken up.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.