Palakkad division collects record penalty

The Palakkad division of Southern Railway achieved its highest ticket-checking earnings of ₹1.1 crore in January through penalty collected from 25,849 people.

The previous highest ticket-checking earnings of the division was ₹1.02 crore in December 2019, said an official release.

The total earnings from the ticket-checking segment, including charges collected during conversion of ticket to higher class and extension of journey tickets by Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) manning reserved coaches, in January was ₹2.03 crore, which is also a new record.

In addition to the ticket-checking staff at stations and on trains, special squads were deployed in various sections for daily checks. Women ticket-checking staff was deployed on ladies only coaches as there were complaints of women travelling without ticket. A total of 1,006 checks in stations and 3,195 checks in trains were conducted during the month.

The impact of ticket checking was visible in the number of tickets sold and in the earnings of the division from passenger transportation segment after the drive. In January, there was 3.09% increase in the number of second class season tickets sold in the division. There was an increase of 7.37% sales in second class ordinary tickets in Mail and Express trains and 5.66% in other trains.