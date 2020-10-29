Painting exhibition

Art Kanara Trust in association with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Mangaluru Chapter, has arranged an exhibition of paintings by Mangaluru-based artist Santhosh Andrade at Kodial Guthu Mane from October 31 to November 8.

The former MLC Ganesh Karnik would inaugurate the exhibition at 5 p.m. on October 31 in the presence of Sabrina Hougaard, art patron, and Sharath Punja, architect. The exhibition will remain open to viewers between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. till November 8, said a release.

The exhibition will showcase a broad range of recent works painted on canvas, terracotta and wood by Mr. Andrade, a winner of this year’s ORA-Mojarto National Art Contest. The works draw inspiration from Indian folk and traditional arts, displaying the artist’s homage to small-town life and the inevitable growth of urbanisation.

Born and raised in Mangaluru, Mr. Andrade completed his Bachelor of Fine Arts (Painting) in 2011 from Srujana College of Fine Arts, Dharwad, and has a diploma in Applied Arts from the Mahalasa School of Art, Mangaluru.