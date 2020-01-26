Padma Vibhushan for Vishwesha Tirtha Swami welcomed

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt on Saturday said that he considered the Padma Vibhushan award announced by the Union government to his guru and predecessor the late Vishwesha Tirtha Swami as an honour to the entire community of sants.

In a video-recorded message, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said that the responsibility of the sant community had increased due to this award for Vishwesha Tirtha Swami. He was delighted that his guru had been chosen for the award. The Pejawar seer said he would have been happier if the award was given to Vishwesha Tirtha Swami (who passed away here on December 29, 2019) during his lifetime.

Palimar seer’s statement

Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Palimar Mutt said that Vishwesha Tirtha had tremendous concern for the poor and weaker classes and had worked for them.

“It is befitting that he has been chosen for the Padma Vibhushan. He never desired it. But we and all his devotees are happy about it. We thank the government for it. But we want the government to confer the Bharat Ratna on Vishwesha Tirtha Swami,” he said.