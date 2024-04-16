Over 23,000 students to write CET in Dakshina Kannada

April 16, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

As many as 23,823 students will write the Common Entrance Test in 45 centres across Dakshina Kannada between April 18 and 20.

Of them, 10,909 students will write the test in 23 centres in Mangaluru taluk, followed by 5,602 in eight centres of Moodbidri. A total of 2,511 students will write in three centres in Puttur, 1,824 in four centres in Ullal, 1,537 in four centres in Belthangady, 840 in two centres of Bantwal, and 600 students in a centre at Mulky.

As per the direction of the Karnataka Examinations Authority, a principal and a senior lecturer have been appointed as question paper custodian and member of special vigilance squad respectively for each examination centre, said Deputy Director of Pre University Department C.D. Jayanna in a press release.