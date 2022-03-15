Over 10,000 students appear for free Kannada medium school entrance test at Alva’s

More than 10,000 students appeared for the entrance test for admission to Classes VI to IX at the Alva’s Kannada Medium School, Moodbidri

More than 10,000 students appeared for the entrance test for admission to Classes VI to IX at the Alva’s Kannada Medium School, Moodbidri, on Sunday, where education, boarding, and lodging are provided for free.

A release from Alva’s Education Foundation said 11,362 students from 26 districts in the State had applied for the admission test while 10,764 appeared for the test at its Vivekananda Nagara campus at Puttige for the 2022-23 academic year. Tests were not conducted in the last two years following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The normal total strength of students in these classes would be around 700.

There were 5,628 aspirants for Class VI, 1,936 for Class VII, 2,157 for Class VIII, and 1,043 for Class IX.

The maximum number of aspirants appeared from Belagavi district (3,513) followed by Bagalakot (1,519), and Vijayapura (1,088). The tests comprised multiple-choice questions from the present curriculum, general knowledge, and reasoning. Four series of question booklets and OMR sheets for answering too were provided.

Over 20,000 parents too had accompanied the aspirants to Moodbidri. Alva’s had arranged free lodging facilities for parents and students.

Recognition

The release said Alva’s Kannada Medium School has been recognised as the number one school among over 15,000 Kannada and English medium schools in the State by the Department of Public Instructions.

The foundation bears expenditure towards tuition, hostel, textbooks, and uniforms for students selected under the Kannada medium free education scheme.

Besides formal education, they would be given training to face the competitive world and follow the culture. Thus, it spends over ₹1 lakh on every student a year.

Admission tests are conducted at two levels; those clearing the written test would appear for personality test. Preference would be given to students excelling in education and cultural fields and those from socially and economically backward sections.