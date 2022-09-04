Over 1,000 meritorious students felicitated in Udupi

They scored more than 90% marks in SSLC examination held early this year

The National Pre-University Students’ Parent Teachers Association and Kodavoor Abhivruddhi Samiti jointly felicitated over 1,000 meritorious Class 10 students at a function held at Rajangana in Shri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on Sunday, September 4.

These 1,000-odd students were from Udupi, Kaup and Brahmavara taluks of Udupi district. They scored more than 90% marks in SSLC examination held early this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of Alvas Education Foundation Mohan Alva lauded the initiative of the two organisations and said that they were honouring the future assets of the nation. Students need to be mentored and involved in nation building process, he said.

Councillor Kodavoor Vijaya Kodavoor, the founder of the Samiti, said society should strive towards making education and health accessible to all.

Backward Classes and Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary was present.