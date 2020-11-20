‘Ordinary acts of humanity is barometer to measure success in life’

Little acts of courage, kindness, and empathy will make a great difference to people around us, said C. Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, OP Jindal Global, Institution of Eminence (Deemed to be University), here on Friday.

In his virtual address on the opening day of the 28th convocation of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Mr. Kumar said success in one’s life is meaningfully measured by acts of humanity and not by conventional notions of status, titles, and wealth.

The COVID-19 pandemic, he said, has shown the volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world we are living in.

In the safe place like MAHE students have learnt to overcome challenges and grow into changemakers and become global leaders of future, Mr. Kumar said.

MAHE Pro Chancellor H.S. Ballal said because of the unprecedented situation following COVID-19 the university was forced to hold the convocation virtually.

While there will be no personal interaction and exchange of greetings, the MAHE will wholeheartedly wish all students a glorious future, he said.

MAHE Vice-Chancellor Lt. Gen (Dr.) M.D. Venkatesh said with over 28,000 students from 57 countries in 350 programmes MAHE has opened a path to build nation’s global footprint and make the country stand out on the education world map.

Pro-Vice Chancellor (HS) P.L.N.G. Rao and Registrar Narayana Sabhahit also spoke.

Among the students who received gold medals on Friday included Keya Bakshi from Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration, Manipal; Jesly Anna James from Manipal College of Nursing; Shambhavi S Shetye from Manipal College of Health Professions; Nikita Jain from Manipal School of Architecture & Planning; Jane Mendonca from KMC Mangaluru, and Spoorthi from Prasanna School of Public Health, Manipal.