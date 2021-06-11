Optical shops, garages can run operations

All optical shops, vehicle garages and authorised vehicle service centres, except vehicle showrooms, have been allowed to open in Dakshina Kannada from Saturday, between 6 a.m. and noon., according to an order issued by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra here on Friday.

The other existing lockdown restrictions will continue till 6 a.m. on June 21, he said and added that there will be no weekend curfew in the district.

Meanwhile, at a meeting called by district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary and Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, the Deputy Commissioner said that the infection rate is high in 40 villages and urban areas of Ullal, Someshwara, Kotekar and Belthangady in the district. There will be a complete lockdown in those areas.