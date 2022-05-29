Ongoing Smart City works to be completed by Dec.

Minister Sunil Kumar, accompanied by officials, inspects projects in city

While asking officials to complete the pending works under Smart City Minister by December, district in-charge and Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar on Sunday asked people to bear with some inconvenience during the execution of these works.

Talking to reporters after his visit to some of the works taken up by MSCL and Mangaluru City Corporation, Mr. Kumar said that 48 works have been taken up by MSCL. At some places, 50% of works have been completed and at a few places works are nearing completion.

“I have directed officials to complete most of the works by December. As monsoon is set to start, I have asked them to take all precautions to avoid water-logging and other inconveniences from the ongoing works. But people have to bear with some problems,” he said.

The city will look different in the next few days with the completion of these works, he added.

Funds from Centre

Visiting Mangala Stadium where a new pavilion, restrooms and gymnasium for sportspersons are being built by MSCL, Mr. Kumar said that the State Government will seek funds under Khelo India Scheme for further development of infrastructure at the stadium.

When officials expressed the need for additional funds for purchase of mats and other basic infrastructure for the upcoming indoor stadium in Urwa, Mr. Kumar said that some of the ongoing civil works can be cut down to make up funds necessary for basic infrastructure, which are necessary to start the Kabaddi, Badminton and other indoor games at the new stadium.

Inspecting the works at the service bus stand, Mr. Kumar directed the officials to complete the work related to roadside drain at the earliest and avoid likely water-logging. He also asked officials to install new shelters at the service bus stand which can provide better visibility to private firms who invest in construction of these shelters.

Unhappy with the presence of street vendors around the pedestrian plaza coming up near the Clock Tower in the city, Mr. Kumar asked Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar to arrange for their [vendors] relocation.

On the new Kankanady market complex, Mr. Kumar asked Mr. Sridhar to ensure that the flower and other markets start functioning by the end of the year on the lower and upper ground floors of the new complex.

Inspecting the ongoing underground drainage network relaying work at Morgans Gate, Mr. Kumar asked MSCL officials to take steps to prevent direct discharge of sewage and rainwater from the apartments into the new line.

On works in Kadri Park, Mr. Kumar expressed the need for additional vehicle parking facility. Vehicular movement on Kadri Park Road may be restricted between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Battery operated buggies may be deployed for people to reach the park from the parking area, he said.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mayor Premanand Shetty, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Mr. Sridhar [corporation commissioner] and MSCL Managing Director Prashant Kumar Mishra accompanied the Minister.