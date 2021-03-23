One-hour COVID-19 awareness and enforcement drive from today

Dakshina Kannada district administration will launch on Tuesday a daily one-hour awareness drive across the district to sensitise people to wear masks and maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We will do it to prevent the surge of infections from the likely second wave of COVID-19. We want people to wear masks and maintain social distancing when they are in public areas,” Dr. Rajendra told reporters after symbolically launching the exercise on Monday by visiting a mall, a few other shops and boarding private city buses. Dr. Rajendra said that officials in 279 urban local bodies and 228 gram panchayats will participate in the exercise every day between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Apart from creating awareness and enforcement of COVID-19 preventive measures, the teams will identify those with COVID-19 symptoms and send them for tests to the nearby health facilities. These teams will also intensify vaccination among senior citizens and those aged above 45 who have co-morbidities.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the Regional Transport Officer has been asked to suspend the permits of autorickshaw drivers and private buses if their passengers are found not wearing masks.