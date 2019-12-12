Officials directed to provide nutritious food to children coming to anganwadi centres

G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, on Thursday directed officers of the Women and Child Development Department to provide nutritious food to children coming to anganwadi centres.

He was presiding over the meeting of the officers of the Department at the District Offices Complex, here.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that children between three and five years should be provided food with necessary calories, vitamins and proteins to help their growth.

The quality of food being provided to the children should be checked. Officers should also visit and check the units producing children’s food for quality and cleanliness. The packets containing children’s food should have clear details about the weight and date of expiry among others. The officers should pay surprise visits to check the food quality, Mr. Jagadeesha said.

A release issued here on Thursday said that district-level officers will soon be visiting anganwadis in Udupi district to check the nutrition level of children.

The officers will also be checking attendance of the children, anganwadi workers and assistants, the health of the children, cleanliness inside and outside the premises, condition of anganwadi building, power connection, water availability, kitchen facilities, condition of toilets, kitchen garden, the number of pregnant women and lactating mothers registered there, the number of beneficiaries under the Mathruvandana scheme, supply of toys, and others.

The teams under these officers will do a comprehensive review of the functioning of the anganwadis during their visit. The intention of these visits was to ensure that no child, pregnant woman or lactating mother was suffering from lack of nutrition.

These visits will also help in understanding the facilities available in the anganwadis. It would also help in providing necessary facilities in those anganwadis, which did not have them.

If there were any health or nutrition related problems among the children, pregnant women or lactating mothers, they could be provided with appropriate medical treatment, the release added.