Officials back at their posts

The government has posted Mohammed Nazir back as the Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation.

Earlier, he had been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Udupi Urban Development Authority, in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

Similarly, Srikant Rao has been posted back as the Commissioner of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

He had been transferred as the Commissioner, Karwar Urban Development Authority, Uttara Kannada, prior to the elections.

The government issued a notification on transferring nine such officials in the State on June 29.

