GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Oceans hold a wealth of resources, yet much of their potential remains untapped: Director Genral of GSI

Marine and Coastal Survey Division of the GSI organises a workshop on ‘offshore exploration synergies and opportunities’ in Mangaluru

February 15, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
V.L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Union Ministry of Mines speaking after inaugurating a workshop on ‘Offshore Exploration Synergies and Opportunities’ organised by Geological Survey of India, in Mangaluru on Thursday, February 15.

V.L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Union Ministry of Mines speaking after inaugurating a workshop on ‘Offshore Exploration Synergies and Opportunities’ organised by Geological Survey of India, in Mangaluru on Thursday, February 15. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Participants at a workshop on ‘Offshore Exploration Synergies and Opportunities’ in Mangaluru on Thursday, February 15.

Participants at a workshop on ‘Offshore Exploration Synergies and Opportunities’ in Mangaluru on Thursday, February 15. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Director General of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) Janardan Prasad said here on Thursday, February 15, that oceans hold a wealth of resources, yet much of their potential remained untapped.

“It is our collective responsibility to harness this potential in a sustainable and responsible manner, ensuring that future generations can benefit from these riches,” he said.

He was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of a workshop on ‘offshore exploration synergies and opportunities’ organised by the Marine and Coastal Survey Division of the GSI, under the Union Ministry of Mines.

Mr. Janardan said that since its establishment in 1965, the Marine Division of GSI has successfully mapped 20.42 million sq. km out of 21.59 million sq. km of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), to generate baseline data. During this process, an area of 5.89 lakh sq. km of areas has been demarcated as the Obvious Potential Area for offshore mineralisation — including heavy mineral placers, polymetallic crusts and nodules, lime mud, phosphorite, construction sand, and hydrothermal sulphides, among others.

The baseline data collected by GSI is being extensively utilised by a variety of user agencies, such as the Indian Navy, National Hydrography Office (NHO), Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Science (INCOIS), National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), and the Naval Physical Oceanographic Laboratories (NPOL-DRDO), to name a few, he said.

The Secretary of the Union Ministry of Mines V.L. Kantha Rao said that the GSI has already handed over 35 mineral exploration blocks (areas identified) to the government for mining. In addition, 24 more blocks are in the pipeline to be handed over to the Union government to take up mining.

“With the Offshore Areas Mineral (Regulation and Development) Amendment Act, 2023 in place, we are now ready for taking up both exploration and mining through the participation of the private sector in the blocks that are already been identified,” he said.

“We will be able to auction these blocks after two to three months. That is our target,” the secretary said.

The Ministry is also in the process of developing the process, procedure, norms, and standard operating procedures that will take care of the requirements once the private sector bidder gets the block in an auction to move forward for its exploitation, he said.

Mr. Rao said that the country has 70% more area which is available for mining and exploitation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.