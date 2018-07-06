Nothing but vendetta politics against the coast: Vedavyas Kamath

Terming the 2018-19 Budget as vendetta politics against the coast, Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath on Thursday said it is the worst budget ever Karnataka has seen.

Mr. Kamath said despite Mangaluru suffering from the impact of heavy rains on May 29, and properties worth crores of rupees across the coast getting damaged, the budget has not provided anything to alleviate the loss. His plea to provide ₹120 crore package to land losers of Thumbe vented dam when its height gets increased was not considered, he said.

Mr. Kamath said Mr. Kumaraswamy equally ignored pleas to sanction grants for underground drainage and drinking water projects of Mangaluru City.

Since the fishing industry was in distress, legislators from the coast had met the CM and demanded several sops for the industry, including waiver of loans taken by fishermen.

The demands also included construction of new fishing jetties, grant for development of fishing harbours, increase in diesel quota from 350 litres to 500 litres for mechanised fishing vessels and other welfare projects. However, the CM did not consider the demands of the coast at all, Mr. Kamath regretted.

Though he announced ₹34,000 crore farm loan waiver, it will be done in five years at the rate of around ₹6,500 crore. There is no mention about the modalities of arranging funds for the loan waiver. The budget has enhanced duties on petrol, diesel and electricity, which will severely impact the common man, the MLA said.

People in the coastal region would give a befitting reply to the government in the forthcoming elections to Mangaluru City Corporation and the Lok Sabha for neglecting the coast, he said.

Though the loan waiver is a welcome move, capping it at ₹2 lakh is not good, said Ravikiran Punacha, State Secretary and Dakshina Kannada district President of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha. In a communiqué here, Mr. Punacha said at least half of the farm loans, ₹54,000 crore, should have been unconditionally waived. Moreover, ₹25,000 reimbursement to farmers who have already cleared their dues is not justified, he added.

Many benefits to the coast: Khader

Housing and Urban Development Minister U.T. Khader on Thursday said the Budget has many benefits to the coast.

All budgetary proposals of February 2017 (by the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah) would continue as they were and some new proposals are made on Thursday, he said in a communiqué here.

The February budget has focussed on improving infrastructure in Dakshina Kannada, including boat houses, floating restaurant, vented dam across Netravathi at Harekala etc. All these proposals would continue, he said.