No water supply today too

Drinking water supply in the entire city will be disrupted for the third day in a row on July 10 as Mangaluru City Corporation is yet to plug leak in one of the two main supply lines from the Thumbe vented dam to the city, near Adyar.
Water supply officials of the corporation noticed the leak in one of the two 18 MGD (million gallons per day) capacity pipeline on Monday after there was a drop in the water being received in the city on Sunday night.
After removing the soil near the damaged portion of the pipeline with an earthmover, repair works were taken up. An official said that the repair works are likely to be completed on Wednesday.
