No question of taking back revised textbooks: Kateel

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Saturday that the government will not take back the text books revised by Rohith Chakrathirtha committee.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Kateel said: “BJP government is not here to seek apology as demanded by the opposition parties and take back the revised text books. We are the ruling government and we know how to manage the administration.” On the allegation that the BJP is bringing in a definite ideology through revision of text books, Mr. Kateel said that it’s the Congress that propagated a certain ideology by revising text books.

Mr. Kateel called upon intellectuals to introspect over the opposition to changes made by earlier textbook revision committees. “They need to go in detail into revision made by committee headed Rohith Chakrathirtha and comment,” he said. Congress has been making baseless allegations against Mr. Chakrathirha headed committee without studying the revised textbooks. Congress has been making use of every opportunity to create unrest and communal trouble in the State, he said.

On the opposition to Agnipath scheme by the Congress, Mr. Kateel said that the Congress has developed a habit of criticising all good schemes brought out by the Central government. Agnipath is a scheme that provides opportunity for youngsters, who want to serve the country, to work in defence forces.

Sustain

Meanwhile, Deshapremi Sanghatanegala Okkoota has decided to sustain the protest till the State government takes back the revised text books.

This was among decisions taken at a meeting of the Okkoota members following cancellation of a civic reception programme to felicitate Rohith Chakrathirtha on Saturday in the city after the Okkota threatened to storm the venue of the reception.

In a statement, Demoractic Youth Federation of India State President Muneer Katipalla said that the Okkoota will hold massive protest rally and also conduct a seminar to highlight the way Chakrathirtha-headed committee has insulted social reformers and progressive writers.