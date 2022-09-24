No one can dream of making India an Islamic country: Minister

Fundamentalist and divisive forces will be dealt with an iron hand, he says

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar on Saturday alleged the cadres of the Popular Front of India detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had planned to make India an Islamic country.

“No country can dream of making India an Islamic country,” he said and added that the country would further be strengthened on the basis of Hindu culture and India continues to remain a Hindu nation. Speaking to mediapersons in Udupi, Mr. Kumar noted he had promised to take the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru to its logical end and the result was coming out. He had promised to render justice to party workers, Mr. Kumar said.

The Minister alleged that when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister, he had patronised Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). While 18 Hindu workers were murdered by Muslim fundamentalists, the Siddaramaiah government had withdrawn the cases. Congress has joined hands with those creating trouble in the country, he said.

Mr. Kumar said the government would deal with fundamentalist and divisive forces with an iron hand and strengthen the country.

‘Naada Geethe’

The Minister said the government has come to a decisive conclusion about rendering the Naada Geethe for 2.3 minutes that had remained an issue for the last 18 years. The move has received support from cross sections of society, including writers Baragur Ramachandrappa and S.L. Byrappa, he said.

Baseless allegations

Charging Congress of levelling baseless allegations without any proof, Mr. Kumar said the party has no moral ground to undertake the campaign against BJP for corruption.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief D.K. Shivakumar was on bail in money laundering case, while Mr. Siddaramaiah’s name figures in the Arkavathi Layout ‘re-do’ case. Let the Congress approach courts or the Lokayukta if the BJP government was involved in corruption, Mr. Kumar challenged.