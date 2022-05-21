No Haj flights from Mangaluru this year

People from Karnataka will proceed on the pilgrimage in different batches from the Bengaluru international airport, starting from May 29

People from Karnataka will proceed on the pilgrimage in different batches from the Bengaluru international airport, starting from May 29

With the Saudi Arabian government making drastic reduction in permission for Haj pilgrimage this year in light of COVID-19 restriction, people from Karnataka will proceed on the pilgrimage in different batches from the Bengaluru international airport, starting from May 29.

There will be no flights from the Mangaluru International Airport, said A.B. Mohammed Haneef Nizami, member of Karnataka State Haj Committee, here on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Nizami said because of COVID-19, Saudi Arabia barred permission for Haj pilgrimage in 2020 and 2021. This year, the government has barred permission for those aged 65 and above. The government has given permission this year only for 77,200 Indians, which includes 2,752 from Karnataka.

Mr. Nizami said 773 pilgrims are from Bengaluru, 592 from Kalaburagi, 433 from Hubballi, 253 from Dakshina Kannada, 214 from Vijayapura, 167 from Mysuru, and 160 from Shivamogga.

“We will have a farewell to pilgrims of Dakshina Kannada at the Adka auditorium in Baikampady Industrial Township in the city on May 24,” he said.

During the farewell, the pilgrims will be made aware of the safety protocol and other precautions they need to take during the pilgrimage, he said. Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader and MLC B.M. Farooq will participate in the farewell function, he added.

Mr. Nizami said till 2019 about 2 lakh pilgrims were proceeding on the pilgrimage every year from Karnataka. Apart from Bengaluru airport, pilgrims board the international flights from Mangaluru airport.

“As pilgrims are less in number this year, all pilgrims are proceeding from Bengaluru airport,” he said.