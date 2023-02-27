HamberMenu
Nitte Japanese Techno-Cultural Centre to be inaugurated

February 27, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tsutomu Nakane, Consul-General, Japan Embassy, Bengaluru, will inaugurate Nitte Japanese Techno-Cultural Centre on the premises of Nitte Deemed to be University on March 2. One of the objectives of the centre is to teach Japanese to the students of the university. The university has been working with Japanese companies on collaborative research. In addition, there is student and faculty exchanges with Japanese universities, a release said.

Science fest for school students today

St. Joseph Engineering College will host National Science Day-2023 for school students of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Tuesday 28 from 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir C.V. Raman in 1928, which led to Nobel Prize to him in physics in 1930. Students from class VI to X will participate in it. There will be project exhibition, quiz, visit to the idea laboratory at the college, and talks by experts.

