NITK, IIIT-Delhi team makes it to top 12 winners in ETHIndia ’22

December 08, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

A team of five students comprising Ashish Bharath, Asim Jawahir, Abhiraj Mengade, and Parth Mittal from the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K), Mangaluru, and Rahul Pujari from Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Delhi, emerged among the top 12 winners in the ETHIndia’22 held in Bengaluru for three days from December 2.

ETHIndia is Asia’s biggest Ethereum hackathon. As many as 2,000 hackers selected from among 20,000 from 69 countries had made it to the event. The five students who were among the 2,000 hackers made it to the top 12 winners after competing with 459 teams and building for 36 hours, a release from the NIT-K said on Thursday.

The team built ChargeSwap, a first-of-its-kind electric vehicle battery-swapping technology powered by the blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). ChargeSwap aims to decentralise the battery-swapping ecosystem to offer immutability of data, enable the programmable transfer of funds, and remove the possibility of misrepresentation to increase the price or lower the usage cost, it said.

“The team also won an award for the ‘Best New Module’ using the Biconomy SDK and one of Polygon’s best public goods,” the release said.

The team has been approached by multiple organisations to carry forward their idea.

Some of the notable guests who attended the event are Vitalik Buterin, founder of Ethereum, Andeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, and Kartik Talwar, co-founder of ETHGlobal.