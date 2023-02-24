NIT-K establishes three centres of excellence in accordance with NEP 2020

February 24, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

The National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, has established three centres of excellence in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020.

They are Centre for Sustainable Energy Engineering (CSEE), Centre for Women Welfare and Social Empowerment (CWWSE), and Centre for Public Relations, Information and Media Exchange (C-PRIME).

The centres are designed to provide students with a complete knowledge of both technical and non-technical fields, enabling them to acquire a well-rounded skill set. In addition, the institute intends to provide students with access to the most recent research and technology, allowing them to remain at the forefront of their respective professions. The centres will engage with relevant ministries, industry experts and other higher education institutions to equip students with a comprehensive learning experience and the skills and information they need to thrive in the contemporary world, a NIT-K release said on February 24.

C-PRIME

The C-PRIME is designed to promote and maintain the reputation of NIT-K through the effective use of multiple media platforms, and to provide academic initiatives in line with the recommendations of NEP- 2020. This centre will serve as a hub for the information exchange between the institute, its stakeholders, and the public in general, fostering greater collaboration and transparency.

It will provide learners an opportunity to study Mass Communication via internships, short-term certificate programmes, academic programmes, and other hands-on activities in the area of mass communication. Students will obtain practical experience.

The centre will host seminars, conferences, and workshops, as well as collaborate with renowned media firms, relevant ministries, media institutions, and other prominent organizations. It strives to establish a brand image for NITK and maintain a favourable public impression, hence facilitating more communication and cooperation, the release said.

CWWSE

The CWWSE has been established to assist women in gaining more independence. By providing proper resources and assistance, the centre aspires to establish a culture of inclusion and equality, therefore contributing to the development of a more varied and productive workforce and empowering its members to become active contributors to the nation’s growth and development.

It will launch myriad initiatives/academic, socio-economic, cultural, and female entrepreneurial activities, including holding workshops and seminars, awareness programmes, delivering mentoring programmes, and enabling networking prospects for women. The centre is dedicated to fostering a more equitable society while also empowering women and enhancing their access to resources. By providing educational opportunities, cultural enrichment, and creating social awareness on various women-oriented domains, this centre will contribute in creating a more equitable and prosperous future for women.

The centre will also concentrate on promoting, partnering, executing, and raising awareness about several Central programmes such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP), Mahila Shakti Kendra (MSK), Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), Menstrual Hygiene Management, Mission Shakti Govt. of India etc., to bring women into the mainstream of all the sectors of the nation and support the government’s vision of “women-led development” by making them equal partners in nation building, the NITK said.

CSEE

This centre would give a platform for students to obtain knowledge and experience in sustainable energy engineering, allowing them to find innovative solutions to the world’s energy challenges. It would also provide researchers with a unique avenue to collaborate and share their field-specific expertise. The facility would operate as a nexus for industry-academic partnerships, enabling the development of breakthrough products and technologies. CSEE will help to promote the use of renewable energy sources, helping to reduce the environmental impact of energy production.

This centre is dedicated to researching and developing innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainability. Through its research, the centre aims to develop a wide range of technologies and strategies to reduce energy consumption and increase the efficiency of energy production. These include renewable energy sources, energy storage systems, and energy management systems. The centre will also provide BTech, MTech, PhD, and short-term courses to enable students and stakeholders understand sustainable energy, will also educate to integrate it in their operations.

The release quoted the Director (additional charge) of the NIT-K Prasad Krishna of having said: “We are committed to develop NIT-K as a multidisciplinary Education and Research University (MERU) making it as a preferred destination for aspiring minds from all over the world. The Centres of Excellence will enable students to explore their potential and enhance their skillset in a variety of disciplines. The centres will be a beacon of optimism for students, equipping them with the opportunity to succeed in their disciplines and become the leaders of future.”