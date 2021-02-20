Nine held in Pinky Nawaz assault case in Mangaluru

The Surathkal police and Central Crime Branch sleuths on Friday arrested nine persons allegedly involved in the assault of Pinky Nawaz, the prime accused in the January 2018 murder of Bajrang Dal activist Deepak Rao.
A group of people came in a car and assaulted Pinky Nawaz in Katipalla II Block on February 10.
The police arrested Prashanth Bhandary alias Pacchu (29), Shakib alias Shabbu (29), Shaliesh Poojary (19), and Hanif alias Hampu (20), who are accused of being directly involved in the attack. Suvin Kanchan alias Munna (23), Lakshmisha alias Ullal (26), Ahmed Sadhik alias Sadhik Vasi (23), Nisar Hussain alias Nichu (29), and Ranjan Shetty (24) were arrested for allegedly supporting the first four accused.
The police said main accused, Shakib, had an enmity with Nawaz and he used Mr. Bhandary, a friend Deepak Rao, for attacking Nawaz.
Two arrested
The Mangaluru South police, meanwhile, arrested Mohammed Samir (29) and Mohammed Arfan (23) for their alleged involvement in assaulting employees of MFC Katta Meeta and firing at one of them in Falnir on October 30 last year.
Samir was allegedly involved in four criminal cases, including the murder of ‘Target’ Iliyas. Arfan was involved in as many as six criminal cases, including four attempt-to-murder cases, the police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath