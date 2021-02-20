Nine held in Pinky Nawaz assault case in Mangaluru

The Surathkal police and Central Crime Branch sleuths on Friday arrested nine persons allegedly involved in the assault of Pinky Nawaz, the prime accused in the January 2018 murder of Bajrang Dal activist Deepak Rao.

A group of people came in a car and assaulted Pinky Nawaz in Katipalla II Block on February 10.

The police arrested Prashanth Bhandary alias Pacchu (29), Shakib alias Shabbu (29), Shaliesh Poojary (19), and Hanif alias Hampu (20), who are accused of being directly involved in the attack. Suvin Kanchan alias Munna (23), Lakshmisha alias Ullal (26), Ahmed Sadhik alias Sadhik Vasi (23), Nisar Hussain alias Nichu (29), and Ranjan Shetty (24) were arrested for allegedly supporting the first four accused.

The police said main accused, Shakib, had an enmity with Nawaz and he used Mr. Bhandary, a friend Deepak Rao, for attacking Nawaz.

Two arrested

The Mangaluru South police, meanwhile, arrested Mohammed Samir (29) and Mohammed Arfan (23) for their alleged involvement in assaulting employees of MFC Katta Meeta and firing at one of them in Falnir on October 30 last year.

Samir was allegedly involved in four criminal cases, including the murder of ‘Target’ Iliyas. Arfan was involved in as many as six criminal cases, including four attempt-to-murder cases, the police said.